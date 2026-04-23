Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.4286.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Gossamer Bio to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

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Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,310,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,302 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 19,123.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,845,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 629.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,619,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 785.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,770,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,304 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2012, the company is focused on discovering and developing oral, once-daily therapies for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, as well as oncology indications. Gossamer Bio leverages a deep pipeline of small-molecule candidates aimed at improving patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

The company's lead programs include GB004, an S1P1 receptor modulator in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis, and GB1275, a CD11b modulator being investigated in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

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