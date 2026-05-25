Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.1889.

GRAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grab from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.90 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.51 on Monday. Grab has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $921.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grab will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grab

In other news, CFO Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,050,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,636,646.80. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $136,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,822,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,724,526.92. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,277. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Grab by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,797,848 shares of the company's stock worth $480,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Grab by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,453,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,669,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,778,000 after purchasing an additional 878,966 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Grab by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,906,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152,535 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Grab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,938,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,572 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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