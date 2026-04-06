Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Insider Sells $137,560.00 in Stock

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) insider Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of Grab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $137,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,116,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,104.62. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Grab Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Grab stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 53,000,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,983,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 118.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Grab had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 7.92%.The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 162,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. HSBC upgraded Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $5.80 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRAB

About Grab

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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