Grabagun Digital (NYSE:PEW) Trading 9.2% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PEW - Get Free Report) rose 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.5440. Approximately 426,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,134,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEW. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Grabagun Digital in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grabagun Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEW

Grabagun Digital Stock Up 9.2%

The company has a market cap of $74.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -0.01. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.91.

Grabagun Digital (NYSE:PEW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Grabagun Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Grabagun Digital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Grabagun Digital in the first quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grabagun Digital in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grabagun Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Grabagun Digital Company Profile

GrabAGun.com is an online retailer of firearms, ammunition and related accessories. GrabAGun.com, formerly known as Colombier Acquisition Corp. II, is based in COPPELL, Texas.

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