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Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts give Graham an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from six firms (2 hold, 3 buy, 1 strong buy) with a one‑year average price target of about $81.67.
  • Recent analyst moves are mixed but leaning positive: Oppenheimer initiated coverage with an outperform rating and a $100 target, Northland and Zacks upgraded their ratings (Zacks to strong‑buy), while Weiss downgraded to hold.
  • Graham recently beat estimates (Q: $0.31 EPS vs $0.17 expected; revenue $56.7M vs $52.4M), has a $1.08B market cap, is trading near its 1‑year high (~$97.40), and is 69.5% institutionally owned.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Graham.

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Graham from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised Graham from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Graham from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GHM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 24.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 459,698 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,237,000 after acquiring an additional 89,014 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth about $1,900,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Graham by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,480 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Graham by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 69,364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,043,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Price Performance

NYSE:GHM opened at $97.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. Graham has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Graham had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graham will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation NYSE: GHM is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company's technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Graham (NYSE:GHM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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