Graham (GHC) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $14.83 per share and revenue of $1.2838 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $16.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.11 by $3.68. Graham had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

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Graham Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $1,150.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.79. Graham has a 52 week low of $887.42 and a 52 week high of $1,224.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,140.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,118.73.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Graham's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Graham in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Graham

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

Further Reading

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