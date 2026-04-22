Graham (GHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $14.64 per share and revenue of $1.2701 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $11.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.05 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 5.95%.

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Graham Price Performance

GHC opened at $1,140.80 on Wednesday. Graham has a 1 year low of $882.21 and a 1 year high of $1,224.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,075.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,085.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Graham's payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Graham from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on GHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company's stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

Further Reading

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