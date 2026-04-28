GRAIL (GRAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect GRAIL to post earnings of ($2.7586) per share and revenue of $39.0950 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 277.46%. On average, analysts expect GRAIL to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GRAIL Stock Performance

GRAIL stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. 206,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 4.62. GRAIL has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at GRAIL

In other GRAIL news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 123,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $6,165,219.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,887,613.44. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 61,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $3,078,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 371,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,531,102.72. The trade was a 14.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,396.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GRAIL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GRAL. Wall Street Zen lowered GRAIL from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on GRAIL from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on GRAIL in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GRAIL presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GRAIL

GRAIL Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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