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Grainger (LON:GRI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Grainger logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Grainger shares rose above their 200-day moving average, reaching GBX 181 before closing at GBX 176.90, up 0.4% in the session and supported by trading volume of about 1.33 million shares.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive despite lowering their price targets: four analysts rate Grainger a Buy and one rates it Hold, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a GBX 225.60 target versus the latest share price.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of £113.7 million and EPS of GBX 4.20. Grainger is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, with roughly 11,000 rental homes and a secured build-to-rent pipeline of about 4,300 additional homes.
  • Interested in Grainger? Here are five stocks we like better.

Grainger plc (LON:GRI - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.88 and traded as high as GBX 181. Grainger shares last traded at GBX 176.90, with a volume of 1,333,463 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Grainger from GBX 285 to GBX 227 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grainger from GBX 336 to GBX 238 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Grainger from GBX 232 to GBX 210 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 298 to GBX 253 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 225.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRI

Grainger Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.71. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Grainger (LON:GRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grainger had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 54.91%.The firm had revenue of £113.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grainger

(Get Free Report)

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK's largest listed residential landlord, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,000 rental homes to over 25,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.4,300 homes and £1.3bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK. Grainger works in partnership with a large number of public sector organisations to deliver new homes to local communities, including Transport for London, Network Rail, the Ministry of Defence, Lewisham Borough Council and the Local Pensions Partnership. The Grainger team is dedicated to the common purpose of Renting Homes, Enriching Lives, backed by a set of core values.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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