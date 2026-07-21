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Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Grand Canyon Education logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) fell to a new 52-week low, trading as low as $136.88 after closing at $139.46 the previous day, on relatively light volume.
  • Despite the stock weakness, the company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.86 topping estimates and revenue of $308.76 million slightly above consensus.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally positive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, though price targets have varied widely and some analysts have recently lowered their targets.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $136.88 and last traded at $136.50, with a volume of 28799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Grand Canyon Education from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $171.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.73.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $308.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 19.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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