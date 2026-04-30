Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.0 million-$264.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.930-10.500 EPS.

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Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.1%

LOPE traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $169.07. 316,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,736. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $149.37 and a one year high of $223.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.34. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.08. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LOPE. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOPE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

Further Reading

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