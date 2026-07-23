Granite Construction (GVA) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $1.4120 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $1.03. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company had revenue of $912.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $782.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Granite Construction Price Performance

NYSE:GVA opened at $125.65 on Thursday. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $162.08. The stock's fifty day moving average is $138.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Granite Construction's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, Director John Timothy Romer purchased 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.65 per share, with a total value of $53,868.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $402,363.65. This represents a 15.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 6,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $949,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $992,781. This represents a 48.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,859 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Granite Construction by 2,423.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,882 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Granite Construction from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $139.00 target price (down from $141.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GVA

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

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