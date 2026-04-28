Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $2.0462 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts: Sign Up

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. 602,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.69. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek purchased 44,278 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,226.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,226.96. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,858 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 167,711 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 75,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut Graphic Packaging from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $13.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPK

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graphic Packaging, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graphic Packaging wasn't on the list.

While Graphic Packaging currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here