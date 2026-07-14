Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price target on the industrial products company's stock. Bank of America's target price suggests a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.92.

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Graphic Packaging Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of GPK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 145,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,350. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,054.82. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,512,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $295,616,000 after buying an additional 373,624 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,811,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $192,948,000 after buying an additional 5,163,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,728,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $176,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,877,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $149,808,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,026,134 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $135,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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