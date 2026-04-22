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Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Gray Media logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Gray Media opened premarket at $11.01 after closing at $11.54, last trading at $11.01 on very light volume (125 shares) and was reported trading up about 0.6% intraday.
  • Weak profitability and leverage: The $1.20B market-cap company reported -$0.22 EPS on $792M in the quarter, with a negative net margin (-2.75%) and ROE (-2.51%), a negative PE (-8.13) and a high debt-to-equity ratio (2.66).
  • Business profile: Gray operates a nationwide portfolio of local television stations and digital/streaming advertising platforms, with its 50-day and 200-day moving averages around $11.46 and $10.82 respectively.
  • Interested in Gray Media? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $11.01. Gray Media shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

Gray Media Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter. Gray Media had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Gray Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Media, doing business as Gray Television, Inc, operates an extensive network of local television stations and digital platforms across the United States. The company's broadcast portfolio offers a mix of network-affiliated programming—ranging from national news and entertainment from ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox—to locally produced content including news, sports and weather coverage. In addition to traditional broadcast, Gray Media provides digital advertising, streaming and over-the-top solutions through its websites, mobile apps and branded digital marketplaces.

Established in 1946 as Gray Communications Systems, the company went public in 2006 and adopted the Gray Television name in 2010.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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