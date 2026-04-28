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Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Up 10.4% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Gray Media logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 10.4% to $11.39 on Tuesday, but the move occurred on extremely light volume (≈541 shares, down about 96% from the average), suggesting the jump may not reflect broad trading activity.
  • Recent results were weak: Gray Media reported a ($0.22) EPS, a negative net margin (-2.75%) and negative ROE, with a negative P/E (‑8.02) and a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio (2.66), highlighting profitability and leverage concerns.
  • Business profile: Gray Television operates a large portfolio of local TV stations and digital/streaming advertising platforms across the U.S., generating $792 million in quarterly revenue but struggling to convert that into profits.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Gray Media Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter. Gray Media had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

About Gray Media

(Get Free Report)

Gray Media, doing business as Gray Television, Inc, operates an extensive network of local television stations and digital platforms across the United States. The company's broadcast portfolio offers a mix of network-affiliated programming—ranging from national news and entertainment from ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox—to locally produced content including news, sports and weather coverage. In addition to traditional broadcast, Gray Media provides digital advertising, streaming and over-the-top solutions through its websites, mobile apps and branded digital marketplaces.

Established in 1946 as Gray Communications Systems, the company went public in 2006 and adopted the Gray Television name in 2010.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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