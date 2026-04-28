Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $228.6660 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $256.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. On average, analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,251 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,481 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 451,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,720 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 347,334 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 508,266 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 66,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 404.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 492,191 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 394,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Texas Capital lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation NASDAQ: GLDD is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

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