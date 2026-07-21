Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$107.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$84.00 to C$107.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GWO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotia raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$84.55.

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Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of GWO traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$92.12. 212,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,268. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.73. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$51.60 and a one year high of C$93.69.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of C$8.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Mei Dong sold 39,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.33, for a total value of C$3,007,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,721 shares in the company, valued at C$207,693.93. This represents a 93.54% decrease in their position. Also, insider Jean-Francois Poulin sold 20,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.55, for a total transaction of C$1,791,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 160 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$14,328. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,200 shares of company stock worth $9,821,888. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm's profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual's recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

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