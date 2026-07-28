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Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Green Plains logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Green Plains shares crossed above their 200-day moving average, reaching $16.77 before closing at $16.44, compared with a 200-day average of $15.07.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock has a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $15.43, despite several analysts raising targets to $20.
  • The company exceeded quarterly EPS expectations with $0.42 per share versus the estimated loss of $0.01, but revenue fell 25.9% year over year to $445.8 million.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.07 and traded as high as $16.77. Green Plains shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 975,472 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Green Plains from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Green Plains from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut Green Plains from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.53 million. Green Plains had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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