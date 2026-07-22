Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Trading 8.5% Higher - Time to Buy?

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250.86 and last traded at GBX 240.60. 9,445,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,961,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.80.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 325 target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 351 price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 290.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Greencore Group

Greencore Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 209.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241.52.

Insider Transactions at Greencore Group

In other Greencore Group news, insider Dalton Philips purchased 35,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 per share, for a total transaction of £72,828. Also, insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 per share, with a total value of £51,250. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 296,700 shares of company stock worth $59,876,800. Insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

About Greencore Group

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed. Greencore is the UK's leading convenience food manufacturer. We bring industry-leading innovation to create high-quality, fresh and convenient food to customers and consumers.

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