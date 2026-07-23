Greencore Group's (GNC) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Greencore Group (LON:GNC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 351 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target indicates a potential upside of 46.74% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GNC. Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 325 price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greencore Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 290.25.

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Greencore Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 239.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.42. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of GBX 191.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 307.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dalton Philips purchased 35,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 per share, with a total value of £72,828. Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 195 per share, with a total value of £243,750. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 296,700 shares of company stock valued at $59,876,800. Insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

About Greencore Group

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed. Greencore is the UK's leading convenience food manufacturer. We bring industry-leading innovation to create high-quality, fresh and convenient food to customers and consumers.

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