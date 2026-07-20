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Greencore Group's (GNC) "House Stock" Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Greencore Group logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Greencore Group (LON:GNC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

GNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 351 price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 185 price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 325 price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greencore Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 290.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNC

Greencore Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 218.60 on Monday. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 191.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 307.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 209.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 242.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 per share, for a total transaction of £51,250. Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 per share, with a total value of £243,750. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 296,700 shares of company stock valued at $59,876,800. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greencore Group

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed. Greencore is the UK's leading convenience food manufacturer. We bring industry-leading innovation to create high-quality, fresh and convenient food to customers and consumers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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