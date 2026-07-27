Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Greenlight Capital Re to announce earnings of ($0.3453) per share and revenue of $163.4340 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $189.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.88 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect Greenlight Capital Re to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $563.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLRE

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenlight Capital Re

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $150,725.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $982,919.03. The trade was a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick O'brien sold 3,026 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,505.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 208,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,413,235.88. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $1,472,107. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,818 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 663,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 96,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 210,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company's stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. NASDAQ: GLRE is a Bermuda‐incorporated reinsurer externally managed by Greenlight Capital Re Services Ltd., a subsidiary of Greenlight Capital, Inc Since its formation in 2016 and subsequent initial public offering in 2017, the company has focused on providing customized reinsurance solutions to insurers worldwide. Greenlight Capital Re operates as an independent, publicly traded entity, leveraging the investment expertise and underwriting rigor that underpin its parent's investment platform.

The company's core business activities encompass both treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of property and casualty lines.

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