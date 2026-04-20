Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Greggs plc (LON:GRG - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,775.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Greggs from GBX 1,970 to GBX 1,830 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,640 to GBX 2,170 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,060 to GBX 2,050 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,610 price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Greggs Price Performance

GRG opened at GBX 1,643 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,592.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,621. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,407.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,237.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.94.

Greggs (LON:GRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 120 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greggs had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Greggs will post 142.3763386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,700 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business. As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items. Greggs also offers a healthier options range which includes a selection of gluten-free, vegan-friendly and lower calorie products.

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