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Gregory Davis Sells 69,827 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Sangamo Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Director Gregory Davis sold 69,827 shares on April 22 at an average of $0.25 for $17,456.75, reducing his stake by 37.72% to 115,284 shares per an SEC Form 4 filing.
  • Poor quarterly results and low share price: Sangamo traded around $0.26 (12‑month range $0.21–$0.84) and reported a quarterly loss of ($0.11) EPS and $14.23M revenue versus $0.01 EPS and $40.25M expected, leaving the company with negative margins and a ~$105.6M market cap.
  • Mixed analyst and institutional positioning: Institutional investors hold about 56.9% of shares, while analysts show mixed views (1 Buy, 1 Hold, 2 Sell) and a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Reduce" with an average target of $5.50.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO - Get Free Report) insider Gregory Davis sold 69,827 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $17,456.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,821. This trade represents a 37.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 7,121,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,448. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,662.06% and a negative net margin of 310.81%.The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,615,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,422 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,479,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,107 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,662,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,029 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,084,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,653 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sangamo Therapeutics to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sangamo Therapeutics

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Brisbane, California, that specializes in the development of genomic therapies based on its proprietary zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) technology. Founded in 1995, Sangamo pioneered ZFN-based genome editing to precisely alter DNA sequences for the treatment of serious genetic and rare diseases. The company's platform encompasses in vivo genome editing, ex vivo cell therapy, and genome regulation approaches, with a focus on durable therapeutic effects through permanent genetic modification or sustained gene expression control.

Through its genome editing programs, Sangamo is advancing multiple product candidates into clinical trials for conditions such as hemophilia A and B, mucopolysaccharidosis types I and II, and lysosomal storage disorders.

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