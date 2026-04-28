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Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B) Releases Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Greif Bros. logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • EPS $1.10: Greif Bros. reported quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, with a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.07%.
  • Shares down 0.4% to $83.04: Mid-day trading saw volume of 21,407 (below the 25,254 average); the stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E of 25.79, trading in a 52‑week range of $54.74–$93.33.
  • Solid leverage, modest liquidity: Greif shows a current ratio of 1.23, quick ratio of 0.93 and debt‑to‑equity of 0.23, with 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages of $86.18 and $77.61 respectively.
  • Five stocks we like better than Greif Bros..

Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greif Bros. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Greif Bros. Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GEF.B traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.77. Greif Bros. has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $93.33.

Greif Bros. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc NYSE: GEF.B is a global industrial packaging company with roots tracing back to its founding by the Greif brothers in 1877. Over more than a century of operation, the company has evolved from a regional barrel maker into a diversified supplier of industrial packaging products and services. Headquartered in the United States, Greif combines a long heritage of manufacturing expertise with a strategic focus on innovation and sustainability.

The company's core offerings span a broad range of packaging solutions.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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