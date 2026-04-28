Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B) Releases Earnings Results

Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greif Bros. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

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Greif Bros. Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GEF.B traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.77. Greif Bros. has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $93.33.

Greif Bros. Company Profile

Greif, Inc NYSE: GEF.B is a global industrial packaging company with roots tracing back to its founding by the Greif brothers in 1877. Over more than a century of operation, the company has evolved from a regional barrel maker into a diversified supplier of industrial packaging products and services. Headquartered in the United States, Greif combines a long heritage of manufacturing expertise with a strategic focus on innovation and sustainability.

The company's core offerings span a broad range of packaging solutions.

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