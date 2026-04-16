Greif (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells $140,840.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $140,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,917,569.44. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $148,220.00.

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Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.71. 63,773 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,515. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.21). Greif had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.52%.The business had revenue of $994.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Greif's payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Greif by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 899,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Greif by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $56,715,000 after acquiring an additional 79,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Greif by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,333 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Greif by 75.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 524,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC grew its position in Greif by 19.3% in the third quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 372,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 60,338 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Greif from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Greif in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Greif from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Greif

About Greif

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif's longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

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