Grid Dynamics (GDYN) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.20%. Grid Dynamics's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $468.33 million, a P/E ratio of 112.02 and a beta of 0.98. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $10.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In other news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 514,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,119,584. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,147 shares of company stock valued at $46,323. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Grid Dynamics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grid Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

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About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics NASDAQ: GDYN is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

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