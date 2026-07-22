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Grocery Stocks To Follow Now - July 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
CAVA Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven grocery-related stocks were highlighted as the ones to watch today, with CAVA Group, Conagra Brands, Maplebear (Instacart), Casey’s General Stores, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Albertsons, and Brixmor Property Group leading recent trading volume.
  • The article notes that grocery stocks are often considered defensive investments because demand for essential food and household items tends to stay stable even during economic downturns.
  • Each featured company operates in a different part of the food and grocery ecosystem, ranging from packaged foods and online grocery delivery to convenience stores, wholesale clubs, supermarket chains, and grocery-anchored retail real estate.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

CAVA Group, Conagra Brands, Maplebear, Casey's General Stores, BJ's Wholesale Club, Albertsons Companies, and Brixmor Property Group are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Grocery stocks” are shares of companies involved in producing, distributing, or selling food and household staples through grocery stores and supermarkets. For stock market investors, these are typically considered defensive stocks because demand for essential goods tends to remain relatively stable even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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