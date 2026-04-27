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Grocery Stocks To Research - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Casey's General Stores logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged seven grocery stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Casey's General Stores (CASY), Conagra Brands (CAG), CAVA Group (CAVA), Maplebear/Instacart (CART), BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), Albertsons (ACI), and Brixmor Property Group (BRX).
  • The article says grocery stocks are typically defensive, cash‑flow generating and often dividend-paying, but remain sensitive to commodity costs, labor and consumer spending and usually offer slower growth than higher‑growth sectors.
  • Casey's General Stores is singled out for added attention, with MarketBeat discussing whether a stock split could be on the horizon, indicating heightened investor interest in the name.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Casey's General Stores, Conagra Brands, CAVA Group, Maplebear, BJ's Wholesale Club, Albertsons Companies, and Brixmor Property Group are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Grocery stocks" are shares of companies that operate supermarkets, food retailers, wholesalers, and related supply‑chain businesses selling everyday food and household staples. Investors typically view them as relatively defensive investments that provide steady cash flow and often dividends, but that are sensitive to commodity costs, labor and consumer spending and usually offer slower growth than more cyclical or high‑growth sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Casey's General Stores Right Now?

Before you consider Casey's General Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Casey's General Stores wasn't on the list.

While Casey's General Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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