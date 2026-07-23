Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $10.60 per share and revenue of $5.6559 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company's revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $42 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $326.39 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $312.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $488.39.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Group 1 Automotive's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,578 shares of the company's stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 55,749 shares of the company's stock worth $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $435.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Evercore set a $440.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $426.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc NYSE: GPI is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

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