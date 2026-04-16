Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Up 9% - What's Next?

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Group Eleven Resources Price Performance

Group Eleven Resources Corp. ( CVE:ZNG Get Free Report )'s share price shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.21. 266,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 346,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.89. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.68.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region. The company also holds 60% interest in the Ballinalack project, which comprises 5 PLs covering an area of 169.0 square kilometers located in northeast Ireland; and 76.56% interest in the Stonepark project comprising 6 PLs covering an area of 183.6 square kilometers located in County Limerick, Ireland.

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