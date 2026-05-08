Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get OMAB alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $93.03 and a one year high of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $213.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $199.73 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 288.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 575.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 588 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long‐term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company's core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte wasn't on the list.

While Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here