Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $992.51, Zacks reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 27.93%.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 45,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,532. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a fifty-two week low of $287.26 and a fifty-two week high of $381.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $344.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.62.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,759 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 89,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,883 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,848 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,379 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,853 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASR

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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