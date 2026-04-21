Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

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A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Cibest from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Cibest from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Grupo Cibest from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Grupo Cibest from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Grupo Cibest from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Cibest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 2,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 525 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 796.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the bank's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

Grupo Cibest Stock Performance

CIB opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61. Grupo Cibest has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Grupo Cibest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.2182 dividend. This represents a $4.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Grupo Cibest's dividend payout ratio is 133.88%.

About Grupo Cibest

Bancolombia SA NYSE: CIB is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia's product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

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