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Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Grupo Simec logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Grupo Simec gapped down before the open, opening at $28.01 versus the prior close of $30.71 and last trading at $28.01 on just 178 shares, indicating a thin‑volume move.
  • Technically and on valuation, the stock sits below its 50‑day SMA ($30.82) and near its 200‑day SMA ($29.75); market capitalization is $4.30 billion with a trailing P/E of 59.6 and a low beta of 0.30.
  • Fundamentals: in the latest quarter Grupo Simec reported EPS of $0.26 on revenue of $442.3 million, with a net margin of 5.01% and ROE of 2.55%; the company is a Mexico‑based, vertically integrated long‑steel producer expanding in the U.S.
  • Interested in Grupo Simec? Here are five stocks we like better.

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.71, but opened at $28.01. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.55%.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec (NYSE American: SIM) is a Mexico‐based producer and distributor of long steel products, serving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy markets. The company's core operations encompass the manufacture of merchant bar steel, including reinforcing bar (rebar), wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. In parallel, its service centers offer cutting, bending and other value‐added processing services to meet the precise specifications of fabricators and end users.

With multiple steel mills located throughout Mexico and an expanding footprint in the United States, Grupo Simec maintains a vertically integrated supply chain that spans raw‐material sourcing, steelmaking and downstream processing.

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