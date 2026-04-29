Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $2.59, reports. The business had revenue of $811.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%.

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Grupo Televisa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. 1,361,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,409. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. Grupo Televisa has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa from $2.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Televisa

Insider Transactions at Grupo Televisa

In related news, Director Salmon Denise Maerker sold 565,084 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $327,748.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 565,084 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.72. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

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