Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,553,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session's volume of 1,259,572 shares.The stock last traded at $2.8150 and had previously closed at $2.92.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa from $2.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on TV

Grupo Televisa Stock Down 2.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Salmon Denise Maerker sold 565,084 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $327,748.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 565,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $327,748.72. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,315,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888,475 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Grupo Televisa by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,897,253 shares of the company's stock worth $60,811,000 after buying an additional 1,975,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Grupo Televisa by 732.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,447,810 shares of the company's stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,273,818 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa during the second quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 921.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,641 shares of the company's stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 977,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company's stock.

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

Further Reading

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