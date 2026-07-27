Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 820,205 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the June 30th total of 2,269,142 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 794,750 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TV. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Televisa

Insider Activity at Grupo Televisa

In other news, Director Robelo Francisco Jose Chevez sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $25,365.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 838,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,816.75. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dahlhaus Jean Michel Enriquez sold 116,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $66,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,405. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,197,500 shares of company stock valued at $680,245 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,177 shares of the company's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd raised its position in Grupo Televisa by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 54,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company's stock.

Grupo Televisa Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Grupo Televisa has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $816.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. Analysts expect that Grupo Televisa will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

Further Reading

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