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GSK (LON:GSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
GSK logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q1 beat: GSK reported EPS of GBX 46.50 and revenue of GBX 762.90 billion, with a net margin of 17.5% and ROE of 37.19%, driven by stronger HIV and oncology sales.
  • Shares slipped on heavy volume: The stock fell GBX 137 to GBX 1,891 on Wednesday with 91.4m shares traded (vs. average 10.0m), leaving a market cap of £75.6bn and a P/E of 13.6.
  • Mixed outlook — catalysts vs risks: Management points to turnaround momentum and an FDA priority review for a hepatitis B candidate, but legal provisions, paused programs and declines in older medicines are clouding investor sentiment.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 46.50 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 762.90 billion during the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.19%.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK traded down GBX 137 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,891. 91,409,242 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,044,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,288.61 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,282. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,097.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,923.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Key Stories Impacting GSK

Here are the key news stories impacting GSK this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other GSK news, insider Anne Beal acquired 196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,179 per share, for a total transaction of £10,150.84. Also, insider Wendy Becker bought 411 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,963 per share, with a total value of £8,067.93. Insiders have bought 11,452 shares of company stock worth $24,283,952 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,250 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,055.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for GSK (LON:GSK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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