GSK (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,758,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session's volume of 4,635,394 shares.The stock last traded at $51.6060 and had previously closed at $52.77.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered GSK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded GSK from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. GSK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of GSK by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of GSK by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in GSK by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company's stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK's core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

Further Reading

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