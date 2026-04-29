Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $330.1860 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $390.04 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Guardian Pharmacy Services's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guardian Pharmacy Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRDN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. 9,420 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,283. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $40.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Guardian Pharmacy Services

In related news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. sold 3,570,677 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $105,977,693.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,469,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,649,298.88. The trade was a 44.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kendall Forbes sold 346,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,289,224.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 453,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,452,638.08. This trade represents a 43.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,726,405 shares of company stock valued at $288,679,700 in the last quarter. 32.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRDN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 418.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,046,877 shares of the company's stock worth $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 845,048 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $19,126,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 725.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,038 shares of the company's stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 300,587 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,463 shares of the company's stock worth $37,085,000 after purchasing an additional 167,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 323.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,143 shares of the company's stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 157,440 shares during the last quarter.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company's Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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