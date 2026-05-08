Guggenheim Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $25.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Guggenheim from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Guggenheim's price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.41.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $3,131,112.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,255.70. This trade represents a 98.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,787,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 271.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,781,723,000 after buying an additional 26,559,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 101.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $333,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $197,550,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,710,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $178,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,009 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Trade Desk

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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