Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $211.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the health services provider's stock. Guggenheim's price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UHS. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $241.00 to $204.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $213.73.

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Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $151.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $140.08 and a 12-month high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.84 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company's stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Further Reading

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