Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price target indicates a potential upside of 133.68% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.00.

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View Our Latest Research Report on SRAD

Sportradar Group Stock Up 4.0%

SRAD stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,179,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,449. The company's fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.98.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Sportradar Group's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 14,745 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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