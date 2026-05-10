Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.8462.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,935 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $317,069.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,824,755.46. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 6,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 135,407 shares in the company, valued at $22,187,791.02. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 31,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,478 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 620.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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