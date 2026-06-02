Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,200 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total value of $190,704.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,056,313.52. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $166,212.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $153,828.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $163,656.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $170,292.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $165,708.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $167,700.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $142,524.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total value of $181,368.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $186,672.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $776,204.82.

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Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $8.91 on Tuesday, reaching $162.51. 1,766,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company's 50-day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.93. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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