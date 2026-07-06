Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $157,956.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $157,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,822,646.88. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $126,804.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,830 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $692,254.20.

On Monday, June 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $148,620.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $162,744.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total transaction of $190,704.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $166,212.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $153,828.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $163,656.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $170,292.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $165,708.00.

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Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $3.15 on Monday, reaching $137.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,158,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,290. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.30 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $355.92 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.25%.The firm's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 493.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the technology company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 239.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 44.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company's stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 35.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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