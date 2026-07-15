Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPOR. Weiss Ratings cut Gulfport Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPOR

Gulfport Energy Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of GPOR opened at $151.44 on Monday. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $149.79 and a twelve month high of $225.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.32.

Institutional Trading of Gulfport Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,478,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 20,951.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company's stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,665,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 108,889 shares of the company's stock worth $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gulfport Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gulfport Energy wasn't on the list.

While Gulfport Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here