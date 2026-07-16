Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $149.60 and last traded at $153.1890, with a volume of 299274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.49.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GPOR. Zacks Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Gulfport Energy from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $227.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 364.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gulfport Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gulfport Energy wasn't on the list.

While Gulfport Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here